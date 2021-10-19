Report
rss
Iraq News
Kurdistan
Economy
World
All News
KDP: no useless person will take over Iraq's Presidency
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2021-10-19T11:44:37+0000
Shafaq News/ Kurds are adamant about retaining the Presidency of the Iraqi Republic, the Kurdistan Democratic Party's Politburo Secretary, Fadhel al-Mirani, said in a statement on Tuesday.
In a press conference held earlier today, al-Mirani said, "we are the second largest nationality in Iraq. We deserve this position."
"We are a part of our this country. Arabs already have two sovereign positions."
"We insist upon retaining this position. We will appoint the suitable person to it, not some useless person."
related
KDP: KRG delegation to visit Baghdad tomorrow
Date: 2021-05-29 13:22:47
KDP spokesperson: partnership and consensus formula must be revised
Date: 2021-09-21 11:38:36
Al-Bayati: we do not reject the KDP's return to Kirkuk
Date: 2021-09-24 13:23:02
KDP MP: the party will win 26 to 30 seats in the upcoming elections
Date: 2021-09-25 14:32:03
KDP: a reporter was arrested while covering the special elections today
Date: 2021-10-08 21:15:16
KDP: removing irregular armed factions is essential for the success of Sinjar agreement
Date: 2020-11-15 14:47:19
KDP leader: traditional political parties will win again
Date: 2021-10-10 11:01:10
Kurdish blocs warns of the consequences of approving the Federal Court law
Date: 2021-03-16 12:21:02
We're sorry but Shafaaq website doesn't work properly without
JavaScript
enabled. Please enable it to continue.