Shafaq News/ The member of the Kurdistan Democratic Party's negotiating delegation in Baghdad, Bangen Rekani, took an aim toward Iran in an interview with the UTV channel on Monday.

Regani said, "the concept of punishment is not acceptable. We are not employees of Iran for it to punish us. We are lords in our land."

The veteran politician shared a video of his statements on his personal Twitter account, "yes, we are not anyone's employees. All the Iraqis are lords in their land."