KDP member survives an assassination attempt in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ A member of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) survived an assassination attempt in the east of Baghdad.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that an armed group attacked Friday the motorcade of Mahdi Abdul-Karim Al-Faili on the Qanat Al-Jaish road.

The attack did not result in injuries but damaged the vehicles of the motorcade.

Yesterday, the Party's fifth branch (Baghdad branch) was also targeted with a grenade.

The Kurdistan Democratic Party is the largest party in Iraqi Kurdistan and the senior partner in the Kurdistan Regional Government.

The KDP is described as a Kurdish "nationalist big tent" Party.

KDP, led by Masrour Barzani, won 31 seats in the last Iraqi elections.