KDP leading figure calls for changing the federal court's "structure"

Shafaq News/ Iraq's federal court does not respect the principle of separation of powers, and Iraq lacks the fundamental foundations of a state, the head of the administrative commission of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), Fadhel al-Mirani, said in a gathering commemorating that the KDP's leading figure, Edris Mustafa Barzani, in Erbil.

"Iraq has a government, but, unfortunately, does not have a state," he said, "because to be s state, in a sovereign and legal sense, certain foundations must check in. Our state lacks these foundations."

"Sovereignty and independence...both are missing in Iraq," he explained.

"The court does not respect the principle of separation of powers. In fact, it has become the only authority in the country," al-Mirani stated, "by what right it decides to slash the rights of Kurdistan's people? No law allows cutting the salaries of public servants."

Al-Mirani said that the federal court's law should be enacted as soon as possible and change its structure because it impedes the legislative and executive authorities.

Shedding light on the current situation in Iraq, al-Mirani said, "the Iraqi borders are porous, and Iraq itself is infested by corruption... A superpower is manipulating its economy."