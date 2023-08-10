KDP lawmaker survives an assassination attempt
2023-08-10T11:06:24+00:00
Shafaq News/ A Kurdish member of the Iraqi parliament has reportedly survived an assassination attempt, a press release by the Kurdistan Democratic Party's (KDP) Hemrin Bureau said on Thursday.
Addressing the public, the press release said "we assure that Comrade Mulla Kareem Shakur is safe as he survived the assassination attempt."
The brief press release did not disclose any details about the circumstances of the alleged assassination attempt.