KDP lawmaker on al-Sudani's decree to cancel security checks: huge catastrophe

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-11-10T12:34:09+0000

Shafaq News/ The Spokesperson to the Kurdistan Democratic Party's bloc in the Iraqi parliament, Vian Dakhil, denounced the incoming cabinet's decree to overrule the mandatory security check into the internally displaced persons' backgrounds as a "huge catastrophe" and dissipation of ISIS victims' rights. "Terrorism was ubiquitous in Iraq. Unfortunately, it was concentrated in certain areas. This led to the fall of one-third of Iraq's area into the grip of ISIS. Whole governorates were under the terrorists' control," said Dakhil in a press conference at the Iraqi parliament headquarters in Baghdad. "Many of these governorates' citizens have taken part in terrorist deeds, whether with ISIS or another group... Of course, there are innocent people there. For this reason, the security check is crucial," she said, "it is a routine practice worldwide. How could a country like Iraq, where terrorism killed and abducted many people, abolish it?" Addressing Prime Minister Mohammad Shiya al-Sudani, Dakhil said, "what should we tell the thousands of Yazidis? The families of the victims lost to mass graves and the Mosul pit? The Bu Nemr tribe? The families of Speicher victims?" The lawmaker said she upholds carrying out a swift security check in order to achieve justice and avoid political blackmailing. "Iraq's prime minister himself would be vetted and his entire CV would be scrutinized if he sought to visit the US or Europe," she added, "the prime minister should reconsider his decision." Yesterday, Iraq's Minister of Defense told Shafaq News Agency that Prime Minister al-Sudani issued a decree abolishing the mandatory security check for the residents of the territories formerly invaded by the Islamic State extremist group.

related

ISIS militants fled jail in Al-Sina'a prison, KDP warns of a similar scenario in Iraq

Date: 2022-01-21 16:07:20

Yazidi MP warns of a total security collapse in Sinjar

Date: 2022-05-04 07:27:55