KDP is eying a top sovereign parliamentary committee: lawmaker

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) should preside over three permanent committees in the Iraqi parliament, lawmaker Sharif Sleiman said on Saturday.

The member of KDP's bloc in the Iraqi parliament said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency, "given the size of its representation, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) should preside three permanent committees, two of which are sovereign committees, in the Iraqi parliament per the political consensus."

"It also should have five deputy rapporteurs," he continued, "the KDP has demanded one of the following sovereign committees: finance, security and defense, or oil and gas."