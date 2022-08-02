Report

Date: 2022-08-02T15:13:16+0000
KDP endorses President Barzani's call for dialogue in Erbil

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) backs the initiative of the Kurdistan region's president to ease the mounting tension between the rival Shiite parties, secretary of the KDP politburo Fadhel al-Mirani said in a press release on Tuesday.

"Erbil is your home to restore the confidence of the people," al-Mirani said, "Erbil is not controlled by external moods or agendas."

"The people seek a decent life for themselves and their families, not a life of misery, humiliation, fear, and chaos," he continued.

"The president of the Kurdistan region is an old friend and a veteran in the arenas of struggle who has worked for years with everyone... Barzani's call is a patriotic Iraqi Kurdish call. The people who fought for a better Iraq, free of dictatorship, sectarianism, discrimination, hunger, and blood, can sense it better."

