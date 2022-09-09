KDP: dissolving the Parliament is a joint decision of the Iraqi parties

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) said that dissolving the Iraqi Parliament is a joint decision that should be taken by the political forces and parties in Iraq.

Responding to a question about Muqtada Al-Sadr's call for his Kurdish and Sunni allies to work to dissolve Parliament and run early elections, the KDP spokesperson, Mahmoud Muhammad, told reporters, "until now, no dialogue is conducted on this issue, but we preferred such problems to be solved through dialogue to reach a joint decision."

Muhammad pointed out that forming the next federal government and addressing the problems is the way to "end the current situation."

Earlier, Salih Mohammad al-Iraqi, who runs a Twitter account named "the leader's advisor" and is widely believed to be al-Sadr's mouthpiece, quoted the maverick clergyman saying, "Our opinion on the return of the Sadrist bloc: it is strictly and forbidden."

"If we return, our Sunni and Kurdish allies must approve the proposed solution, and I don't think they will... So if this happens, there is no need for us to return, they would withdraw, and, then, the Parliament would be automatically dissolved," he said.

Iraq marked its most extended post-election deadlock as infighting among Shi'ite groups, in particular, prevented the formation of a government.

About ten months after the October 2021 election, lawmakers tasked with choosing a president and prime minister looked no closer to an agreement, bringing the country to a record without a head of state or cabinet.

The outgoing government of Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi continues to run the country. However, if parties cannot agree on a new government, Kadhimi might stay as caretaker until new elections can be held.

Iraqis say the situation is exacerbating a lack of services and jobs even as Baghdad earns record oil income because of high crude prices and has seen no significant wars since the defeat of ISIS five years ago.