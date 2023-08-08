KDP discusses national priorities with PM Al-Sudani

Shafaq News / A delegation from the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), currently visiting the capital, was received by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani on Tuesday evening.

During the meeting, they deliberated upon the prevailing national circumstances and underscored the paramount significance of bolstering governmental efforts in the execution of its overarching programs and policies. These priorities, aimed at the enhancement of the country's economic and service-oriented landscape, as well as the fulfillment of citizens' needs and the amelioration of their conditions, are envisaged through the development of diverse vital sectors. The continuation of dialogues, pursuant to constitutional avenues, to resolve issues was also emphasized.

Furthermore, the discourse encompassed forthcoming parliamentary elections in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The imperative of fostering a conducive atmosphere to ensure equitable and impartial elections was highlighted, as it stands to buttress political and security stability within the region while simultaneously realizing the aspirations of its populace.