KDP deputy initiates probe into alleged ministry corruption

Shafaq News / Kurdistan Democratic Party Deputy, Vian Dakhil, announced on Monday her intention to question the Minister of Immigration and Displaced Persons, Ivan Faiq Jabro, due to "corruption cases" within the ministry.

In an interview with Shafaq News Agency, Dakhil stated, "I have gathered more than 50 signatures from members of the parliament to question the Minister of Immigration and Displaced Persons over significant corruption cases within the ministry."

The deputy added, "Among the corruption cases are the food basket project, displaced persons' camps, and financial grants. We possess reports from the Financial Control Bureau, in addition to other files."

The Kurdistan Democratic Party representative highlighted, "We will submit the inquiry request to the Speaker of the Parliament, after which a date for the questioning will be set during one of the upcoming sessions."

On May 14, 2023, Dakhil accused Jabro of arbitrary actions and attempted "cheap" blackmail. This was conveyed in a message addressed to Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, the United Nations, the Parliament, and human rights organizations. She noted that the minister had halted the disbursement updates of financial grants to the displaced individuals.