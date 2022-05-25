KDP denies ties to a demonstration in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) denied ties to a demonstration that took place in al-Tahrir square, downtown Baghdad, earlier today, Wednesday.

A statement issued b the KDP's fifth branch accused "irresponsible media outlets with external agendas" of "confusing the public opinion and spreading false news."

"Al-Tahrir square is an arena of honor, martyrs, and sacrifices, not for political conflicts and skirmishes," the statement added, "we iterate that demonstrating for constitutional rights and against corruption is a right guaranteed by the Constitution itself, apart from demonstrator's political affiliations and inclinations."

A group of demonstrators gathered downtown Baghdad on Wednesday to demand the formation of a new government and to bring corrupt politicians and the demonstrators' killers to justice.