KDP denies claims of its candidate de-Baathification

Shafaq News / The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) in Diyala has refuted reports that one of its candidates has been subjected to de-Baathification, dismissing such claims as "Facebook rumors."

Ibrahim Aziz, the head of the party's election committee in Diyala, told Shafaq News Agency that "Facebook pages affiliated with or supportive of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) have claimed that the candidate on the KDPs list, Abdul Wahab Balani, has been subject to de-Baathification."

Aziz added that "these paid pages are spreading rumors and premature reports aiming to undermine the national program of the KDP in Diyala, fearing its popular and electoral success."

Aziz affirmed the safety of all the party's candidates, numbering 16 in total, regarding accountability, justice, certificates, criminal restrictions, crimes, or any reasons preventing them from participating in the elections.

Kurds in Diyala are participating in the local elections with three lists: the PUK (30 candidates), the KDP (16 candidates), and the Kurdistan Socialist Democratic Party (4 candidates).

In Diyala, eight parties, seven coalitions, and one independent candidate are competing, with about one million eligible voters who will select 15 members for the upcoming Diyala Provincial Council, following the reduction of council seats by 50%.