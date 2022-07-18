KDP delegation visits Bafel Talabani in al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News / A delegation from the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), headed by Iraq's Minister of Foreign affairs, Fuad Hussein, met on Monday the head of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), Bafel Talabani, in al-Sulaymaniyah.

Shafaq News agency learned that a meeting was held between the two parties to discuss the presidential election and agree on a single candidate for the position.

It is also expected that the PUK will convene today evening to discuss the outcomes of its meeting with the KDP.

Iraq's parliament presidium convened with the heads of the parliamentary blocs to schedule a vote for a new president of the country, a source revealed on Monday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the meeting was chaired by speaker Mohammad al-Halboosi and his deputy, Shakhwan Abdullah.

Last week, the Shiite forces Coordination Framework called on the Iraqi parliament to call in a session to elect a president of the republic.

The parliament failed to vote for a president on two previous occasions amid heavy wrangling between the Coordination Framework that brings together mainly Iran-backed Shiite forces and Homeland Rescue, a trilateral coalition that involves the Sadrist movement, the Kurdistan Democratic Party, and al-Siyada bloc.