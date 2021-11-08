Report

KDP delegation meets al-Abadi in Baghdad 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-11-08T13:31:20+0000
Shafaq News/ Iraq's former Prime Minister, Haidar al-Abadi, hosted a delegation of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) headed by Hoshyar Zebari earlier today, Monday.

According to a readout issued by his office, al-Abadi discussed with his guests the recent updates on the political situation in the Iraqi arena and the results of the Iraqi parliamentary election.

The meeting exchanged views on the upcoming phase and the impact of political stability on the situation in the country.

Zebari and his accompanying delegation have arrived in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, and held a series of meetings with a group of political figures.

Kurdish officials said that the Kurdish parties are awaiting the Shiite political forces to agree upon a candidate for the Prime Minister's office before engaging into the distribution of the portfolios.

