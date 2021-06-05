KDP condemns the PKK attack on the Peshmerga forces in Mount Matin

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Democratic Party bloc in the council of Representatives condemned the Kurdistan Workers' Party's attack on Peshmerga forces in mount Matin, north of Duhok governorate.

The bloc said in a statement, "We condemn and denounce these serious, regrettable and repeated abuses by the Turkish Kurdistan Workers' Party, which is illegally deployed in the Kurdistan Region."

The bloc called for, "putting an end to these abuses and limiting the actions of this organization through more coordination and cooperation between the federal governments and the Kurdistan Regional Government at all levels."

"The presence of the PKK forces on the region's borders, not to forget mentioning that it is a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of Iraq and the region, has caused great damage to the people of Kurdistan, especially the residents of the border villages," adding, "the continuation of these abuses means destabilization and therefore the lack of access to construction."

The bloc urged the three presidencies to, "take a unified position in coordination with the Kurdistan Regional Government regarding this dangerous development, and take the appropriate measures to stop these abuses, including the illegal presence of this organization in Iraq and the region."

Earlier today, the Peshmerga Affairs Committee in Kurdistan Parliament said in a statement, "The Workers' Party has become a threat to the Kurdistan Region under the pretext of the war with Turkey, while young men from the region were martyred many times. This conflict has become a reason for evacuating and destroying hundreds of villages in the border areas."

The committee called on the party to relocate their conflict in the Turkish territories, not endanger the region's gains and sovereignty, and respect its borders, security, and stability.

The Ministry of Peshmerga in the Kurdistan Region confirmed earlier today that the Kurdistan Workers' Party targeted the Peshmerga forces in Mount Matin in Duhok Governorate, causing five deaths and four injuries among the Peshmerga forces, and the death of three PKK fighters.