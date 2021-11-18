Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

KDP calls for reforming a new Electoral Commission in the region

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-11-18T15:52:53+0000
KDP calls for reforming a new Electoral Commission in the region

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Democratic Party bloc demanded dismissing the members of the Independent High Electoral Commission and Referendum in the Kurdistan Region.

The head of the bloc, Khaled Mullah Zana, said in a press conference today, "We expressed our views in the meeting that was held with the rest of the Kurdish blocs, in which we also stressed the need for the region to have a constitution", adding, "we have agreed with the rest of the blocs to reach an agreement to form the constitution."

Regarding the electoral commission in the region, the head of the bloc said that it was elected in 2013 following Kurdistan's Parliament at the time, noting that it was formed in 2014, and its mandate had expired in 2019. Thus, a new commission should be formed before the parliamentary elections.

Mullah Zana stressed the need for parliamentary elections in the region to be held on time.

related

KDP: the Miqdadiyah massacres are repercussions of the results of the elections

Date: 2021-10-28 08:44:23
KDP: the Miqdadiyah massacres are repercussions of the results of the elections

Al-Fatah: election results are a "systemic ostracism" of the patriotic forces

Date: 2021-10-17 13:14:32
Al-Fatah: election results are a "systemic ostracism" of the patriotic forces

KDP: a reporter was arrested while covering the special elections today 

Date: 2021-10-08 21:15:16
KDP: a reporter was arrested while covering the special elections today 

PMF and PKK allow ISIS militants to infiltrate Iraq, KDP official says

Date: 2021-11-01 17:05:50
PMF and PKK allow ISIS militants to infiltrate Iraq, KDP official says

KDP: removing irregular armed factions is essential for the success of Sinjar agreement

Date: 2020-11-15 14:47:19
KDP: removing irregular armed factions is essential for the success of Sinjar agreement

Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq accuses external parties of manipulating the election results

Date: 2021-10-22 09:25:12
Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq accuses external parties of manipulating the election results

KDP leader: traditional political parties will win again

Date: 2021-10-10 11:01:10
KDP leader: traditional political parties will win again

Zebari: the Sadrist movement has a very important role in the Iraqi arena

Date: 2021-11-05 11:15:18
Zebari: the Sadrist movement has a very important role in the Iraqi arena