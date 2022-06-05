KDP calls for accounting for Kurdistan's 13.9% share in the food security bill

Shafaq News/ The head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party's bloc in the Iraqi parliament, Vian Sabri, called for accounting for the 13.9% proportion when considering the share of the Kurdistan region in the emergency bill on food security and development.

Sabri demanded in a press release she issued earlier today, Sunday, including the 2014, 2015, and 2016 entitlements of the region's farmers and a portion to fund buying fertilizers and agricultural supplies similar to other Iraqi governorates.

The lawmaker also called for "allocating funds to reconstruct the territories of Article 140 of the constitution, in addition to a fair share of the city of Shingal (Sinjar), compensations for the Yazidi survivors, and salaries to unpaid lecturers in all the governorates of Iraq."