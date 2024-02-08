KDP boycotts Nineveh Provincial Council meeting over procedural violation

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) on Thursday announced that its bloc in the Nineveh Provincial Council boycotted a meeting of the council over a procedural violation committed by the council chairperson.

In a statement, the KDP said that the Nineveh Provincial Council held a meeting on Thursday afternoon to elect two deputy governors. The KDP bloc and some members of the "Nineveh for Its People" bloc led by Najm al-Jubouri left the meeting hall after the council chairperson committed a clear violation of the council's internal rules.

The KDP said that the violation was the voting on the election of the second deputy governor before the election of the first deputy governor. According to the political agreements between the parties, the position of first deputy governor is to be given to the KDP's candidate, Sirwan Rozbayani.