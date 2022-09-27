KDP bloc joins the STATE ADMINISTRATION Coalition

Shafaq News / On Monday, the parliamentary bloc of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) revealed that the political blocs reached an understanding to hold a parliamentary session next Wednesday.

The KDP bloc's head, Vian Sabri, told Shafaq News Agency, "the current stage is critical, and the Kurdistan Democratic Party is now within the State Administration Coalition.

The Coordination Framework's (CF) parties announced various news about the new coalition.

A source close to the head of the al-Fatah coalition, Hadi al-Ameri, and the spokesman for the Al-Nasr coalition, Akeel al-Rudaini, denied reports that the formation of the State Administration Coalition would be announced.

In turn, a State of Law Coalition member, Wael Al-Rikabi, told Baghdad Today that the State Administration would include KDP, Al-Azm, CF, the Al-Siyada, and other blocs.

Fadi Al-Shummari, a leader in Al-Hikma, also confirmed the news.

Sabri considered this stage requires putting the government program for the candidate for prime minister.

"Today, we have a caretaker government and suspended parliament, and we need a new stage of political understandings." She added.

Today, Parliament Speaker, Muhammad Al-Halboosi, announced the resumption of work, setting next Wednesday for a parliamentary session.

The Shiite Coordination Framework (CF), an umbrella bloc of Iraqi Shiite parties mainly united by their opposition to the Sadrist movement, welcomed the Parliament Speaker's decision.

Despite setting Wednesday for holding a session, Muhammad Al-Halboosi submitted his resignation Today. He called in a vote to approve it and elect a first deputy speaker in the next session.

A CF lawmaker, Mahmoud al-Hayyani, said that al-Halbousi resigned to avoid being a part of a government the Coordination Framework forms and evade Muqtada al-Sadr's dismay.