KDP and Takadum to boycott the meeting at al-Maliki's house

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-10-24T17:58:53+0000

Shafaq News/ An informed political source revealed that the Kurdistan Democratic Party and the Takadum party will not participate in the meeting of political forces that will be held later in the evening, at the house of the head of the State of Law coalition, Nuri al-Maliki. The source told Shafaq News Agency that the reason behind the two parties' decision is that they have no objection to the elections' results. He added, "The blocs that will attend the meeting are the blocs that object to the results exclusively."

related

KDP pursued talks to recover its headquarters in Diyala ahead of the elections

Date: 2021-05-01 17:03:44

KDP: no useless person will take over Iraq's Presidency

Date: 2021-10-19 11:44:37

KDP: KRG delegation to visit Baghdad tomorrow

Date: 2021-05-29 13:22:47

KDP stands at the same distance of all parties, official says

Date: 2021-10-22 16:13:47

KDP spokesperson: partnership and consensus formula must be revised

Date: 2021-09-21 11:38:36

Iraqi presidency is for the Kurdish component, KDP member says

Date: 2021-10-23 17:55:07

Al-Bayati: we do not reject the KDP's return to Kirkuk

Date: 2021-09-24 13:23:02

KDP MP: the party will win 26 to 30 seats in the upcoming elections

Date: 2021-09-25 14:32:03