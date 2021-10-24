KDP and Takadum to boycott the meeting at al-Maliki's house
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2021-10-24T17:58:53+0000
Shafaq News/ An informed political source revealed that the Kurdistan Democratic Party and the Takadum party will not participate in the meeting of political forces that will be held later in the evening, at the house of the head of the State of Law coalition, Nuri al-Maliki.
The source told Shafaq News Agency that the reason behind the two parties' decision is that they have no objection to the elections' results.
He added, "The blocs that will attend the meeting are the blocs that object to the results exclusively."