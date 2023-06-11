KDP accepts federal budget ratification

Shafaq News / The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) announced on Sunday its acceptance of the ratification of the federal budget for the years 2023, 2024, and 2025. Furthermore, the party emphasized the failure of a plot to interfere with the Kurdistan Region.

In a statement, the party said, "In a sense of responsibility towards the lives and livelihoods of the Kurdistan Region citizens, the party exerted considerable efforts to ensure that the provisions and clauses in the federal budget bill are in line with constitutional entitlements, the agreement of the state administration to form the government, and the agreement of the regional government with the central government, in order to provide the financial dues for the Kurds."

It added, "The party made serious attempts to thwart the organized conspiracy aimed at undermining the sovereignty of the region, diminishing its entity, and reducing its constitutionally established authorities."

Furthermore, the statement noted, "Although all our aspirations were not met in the budget, as the budget text approved by the Council of Ministers should not have been altered, we decided to approve the budget in order to give the government freedom in terms of salaries, to ensure the continuity of investments, and to avoid further complications."

The KDP expressed its gratitude to its parliamentary bloc within the Council of Representatives and the party's ministerial team in the federal government, acknowledging their sincere roles in this matter.