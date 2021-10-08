KDP: a reporter was arrested while covering the special elections today

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-10-08T21:15:16+0000

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Democratic Party revealed electoral violations in a polling center in Khanaqin. The party's media official for the 15th center of Khanaqin Organization, Sherko Tawfiq, told Shafaq News Agency, "Chaos occurred in one of the polling centers in Khanaqin due to crowds outside the center, in addition to harassment of Peshmerga members during the voting process in several centers." "The security forces arrested the correspondent of Al-Baghdadiah channel, Abbas Muhammad al-Arkawazi, while he was trying to cover the vote, and he is still under arrest." Tawfiq called on Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi to release Al-Arkwazi, "in order to protect media freedom and his national, professional duty.

related

Kurdish blocs warns of the consequences of approving the Federal Court law

Date: 2021-03-16 12:21:02

KDP warns of marginalizing the Kurds in the federal court bill

Date: 2021-03-18 15:29:23

A positive, promising atmosphere regarding the federal budget, official

Date: 2021-03-23 15:16:03

KDP: the elections can succeed in Nineveh only if the governorate's problems are addressed

Date: 2021-03-26 12:45:05

KDP pursued talks to recover its headquarters in Diyala ahead of the elections

Date: 2021-05-01 17:03:44

KDP: KRG delegation to visit Baghdad tomorrow

Date: 2021-05-29 13:22:47

KDP spokesperson: partnership and consensus formula must be revised

Date: 2021-09-21 11:38:36

Al-Bayati: we do not reject the KDP's return to Kirkuk

Date: 2021-09-24 13:23:02