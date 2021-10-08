KDP: a reporter was arrested while covering the special elections today
Date: 2021-10-08T21:15:16+0000
Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Democratic Party revealed electoral violations in a polling center in Khanaqin.
The party's media official for the 15th center of Khanaqin Organization, Sherko Tawfiq, told Shafaq News Agency, "Chaos occurred in one of the polling centers in Khanaqin due to crowds outside the center, in addition to harassment of Peshmerga members during the voting process in several centers."
"The security forces arrested the correspondent of Al-Baghdadiah channel, Abbas Muhammad al-Arkawazi, while he was trying to cover the vote, and he is still under arrest."
Tawfiq called on Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi to release Al-Arkwazi, "in order to protect media freedom and his national, professional duty.