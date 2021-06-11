KDP: We support holding fair and transparent elections

Shafaq News / MP of the Kurdistan Democratic party, Dana Al-Kateb, told Shafaq News Agency today that many political forces have retracted their support for holding the elections due to fears of losing their seats in the next parliament.

According to al-Kateb, Some forces had 80% support for the early elections, but the new electoral law, the reality of elections, and the competition type, prompted them to change their position.

The election law put some political blocs in a difficult situation, as it will make them lose their influence, he added.

Regarding his party's position on the elections' postponement, al-Kateb revealed that the Kurdistan Democratic Party supports holding fair and transparent elections, away from any exploitation of political money.

"Holding the elections without being aware of their requirements and transparency will turn Iraq into a great chaos that cannot be contained", he concluded.