KDP Urges Baghdad to Recognize Yazidi Genocide as Global Support Mounts

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Democratic Party bloc within the Iraqi parliament called Iraq to recognize the Yazidis genocide.

In a statement, MP Vian Dakhil, the official spokesperson for the bloc, expressed solemn remembrance on the ninth anniversary of the attack on the Yazidi community by ISIS in the Sinjar region.

Dakhil emphasized that thousands of victims, captives, and missing individuals continue to be remembered, “alongside the pain endured by tens of thousands of Yazidi families who remain displaced in camps. Over 100,000 Yazidis have migrated from Iraq since 2014, leaving their homes behind.”

She noted that while the majority of displaced Iraqis from various provinces and groups have returned to their areas, this has not been the case for more than a quarter of a million Yazidis.

“These displaced Yazidis have been living in camps within the Kurdistan Region for the past nine years. Additionally, around 2,700 children and women remain kidnapped, despite the efforts of the Kurdistan Regional Government, which successfully facilitated the return of 3,400 women.”

Dakhil pointed out that regional and international complexities have hindered the return of people to Sinjar due to the presence of over 60,000 fighters from six different parties, including both official forces and external militia.

She called for the implementation of the Sinjar Agreement. This agreement, approved by the United Nations and signed between Baghdad and Erbil, holds the potential to be the last hope for the Sinjar community.

Dakhil stressed that Baghdad must take action to fulfill its obligations as the capital of a sovereign state.

“Any obstruction to the agreement's implementation, would lead to historical and humanitarian consequences for the ongoing suffering of the Yazidis.”

The KDP leader highlighted that the recognition of the Yazidi genocide by 14 governments and international parliaments should compel the Iraqi parliament to follow suit by enacting legislation that acknowledges the genocide.

“Such action would ensure justice for the victims and pave the way for compensation.”

Additionally, efforts to combat terrorism and bring terrorists to justice, even those who have fled with false identities, were called for as part of pursuing justice for the Yazidi community.