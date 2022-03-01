Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

KDP: Supreme Court's ruling founded a solution, not a problem

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-03-01T15:34:32+0000
KDP: Supreme Court's ruling founded a solution, not a problem

Shafaq News/ A member of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) on Tuesday said that the Federal Supreme Court's ruling does not alter the final product, as the candidates still have the chance to run for the post again.

Iraq's Supreme Court ruled the parliament's presidium decree to reopen the candidature for presidency as "unconstitutional", annulling the bids of the candidates who joined the race during the second window. 

KDP member Abdul-Salam Berwari said that the ruling "did not create a problem. Instead, it provided a constitutional."

"The council of representatives can convene with a majority of 165 MPs and lodge a bill on reopening the candidature. The bill would pass easily," he said, "the candidates whose candidature was annulled can be nominated again, and the final results would not change."

"i.e. they can vie for the post again, but under a constitutional title this time," he continued, "I believe Rebar Ahmed will be nominated again."

related

IBA warns of compromising the constitutional independence of the Federal Supreme Court

Date: 2021-03-13 08:46:23
IBA warns of compromising the constitutional independence of the Federal Supreme Court

KDP winning candidate accuses parties of pushing "infiltrators" into the party's celebrations

Date: 2021-10-13 13:20:04
KDP winning candidate accuses parties of pushing "infiltrators" into the party's celebrations

Political parties' delegations to visit Erbil and meet Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani 

Date: 2021-12-07 08:33:09
Political parties' delegations to visit Erbil and meet Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani 

FSC excludes Zebari from the Presidential election race

Date: 2022-02-13 10:47:54
FSC excludes Zebari from the Presidential election race

Unknown assailants attack the headquarters of KDP in Baghdad

Date: 2022-01-13 09:28:46
Unknown assailants attack the headquarters of KDP in Baghdad

Khashan: parliament can reopen candidature for presidency

Date: 2022-03-01 13:07:40
Khashan: parliament can reopen candidature for presidency

KDP: the elections can succeed in Nineveh only if the governorate's problems are addressed

Date: 2021-03-26 12:45:05
KDP: the elections can succeed in Nineveh only if the governorate's problems are addressed

Salih's withdrawal from the presidential race secures strong Kurdish participation in governance, KDP spokesperson says

Date: 2022-02-01 15:37:02
Salih's withdrawal from the presidential race secures strong Kurdish participation in governance, KDP spokesperson says