KDP, Sadrist arrive at the Parliament building

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-03-26T08:13:16+0000
KDP, Sadrist arrive at the Parliament building

Shafaq News/ On Saturday morning, the Iraqi deputies arrive at the Parliament to participate in the session scheduled to elect the new Iraqi President.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the security forces took strict measures inside the Green Zone and the vicinity of the Parliament headquarters.

The candidates for the President's post also arrived at the building and Sadrist bloc's representatives entered wearing shrouds (Kafan).

Our correspondent also reported that the presidential candidate for the "Saving the Homeland" Alliance, Rebar Ahmed, arrived at the parliament building.

The Kurdistan Democratic Party bloc deputies also arrived.

It is worth noting that the parliament session will start at 1100 a.m. 

According to the Iraqi constitution, two-thirds of the deputies should attend the parliamentary session (220 out of 329 deputies.)

