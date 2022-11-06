Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

KDP, PUK and al-Sudani to hold talks soon

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-11-06T09:47:17+0000
KDP, PUK and al-Sudani to hold talks soon

Shafaq News / MP of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), Shareef Suleiman, revealed today that the party is preparing to hold talks with the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) and Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammed Shiaa al-Sudani.

Suleiman said that the three parties will discuss the Kurdish parties' share of the ministries of construction and environment.

He added that the KDP believes its share is three out of four ministries, while the PUK says the KDP's share is two out of four, noting that the issue will be addressed soon.

related

Official: KDP and PUK to engage the talks with Baghdad by a single delegation

Date: 2022-01-05 14:02:33
Official: KDP and PUK to engage the talks with Baghdad by a single delegation

KDP: PUK is intransigent.. The presidency is not a tapu

Date: 2022-03-01 11:13:43
KDP: PUK is intransigent.. The presidency is not a tapu

The joint Kurdish delegation arrives at the Sadrist headquarters

Date: 2022-01-07 13:51:10
The joint Kurdish delegation arrives at the Sadrist headquarters

Kurdistan's leading parties have reached common ground on presidency dispute-Kurdish official

Date: 2022-09-17 09:26:29
Kurdistan's leading parties have reached common ground on presidency dispute-Kurdish official

Presidential elections: no PUK-KDP agreement yet 

Date: 2022-07-17 17:02:09
Presidential elections: no PUK-KDP agreement yet 

KDP delegation visits Bafel Talabani in al-Sulaymaniyah

Date: 2022-07-18 15:59:42
KDP delegation visits Bafel Talabani in al-Sulaymaniyah

Talks about pan-nationalist coalition in Iraq sparks controversy: al-Sadr's approval? Feelers? Uncertainty?

Date: 2022-09-24 21:31:55
Talks about pan-nationalist coalition in Iraq sparks controversy: al-Sadr's approval? Feelers? Uncertainty?

Kurdish parties to start their talks tomorrow 

Date: 2022-01-02 18:51:25
Kurdish parties to start their talks tomorrow 