KDP, PUK and al-Sudani to hold talks soon

Shafaq News / MP of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), Shareef Suleiman, revealed today that the party is preparing to hold talks with the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) and Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammed Shiaa al-Sudani.

Suleiman said that the three parties will discuss the Kurdish parties' share of the ministries of construction and environment.

He added that the KDP believes its share is three out of four ministries, while the PUK says the KDP's share is two out of four, noting that the issue will be addressed soon.