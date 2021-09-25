KDP MP: the party will win 26 to 30 seats in the upcoming elections

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) is likely to win 30 seats in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

MP Mayada Al-Najjar of the KDP told Shafaq News Agency, "The Democratic Party always increases the number of its seats in the Federal Council of Representatives. We will get 26 to 30 seats in the upcoming elections."

"The parliamentary seats that the party will win in the elections will help it obtain senior executive positions in the federal government" she noted.

Regarding the position of the President of the Republic, Al-Najjar indicated, "it is very early to bring up this topic at the time," noting, "the ballot boxes will determine who will get the positions of President, Prime Minister and head of Parliament."