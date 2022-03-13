Report

KDP MP: the attack on Erbil was a "political message"

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-03-13
Shafaq News / MP of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, Mahma Khalil, said that yesterday's attack on Erbil is a "political message".

Khalil said that the targeting of Erbil by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard is an attempt to hinder forming the new government, noting that it conveys a political and a security message. 

He added that such messages "do not scare us nor our allies in the trilateral alliance. Rather, they will boost our unity and keenness to form a majority government."

Around a dozen missiles rained down on Erbil near midnight, reportedly targeting the US consulate's new building. Though neighboring areas were struck, the attack seems to have only caused material damage and minor injuries to two citizens. 

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed responsibility for the attack later on Sunday. 

The IRGC said it had targeted a "strategic center of the Zionist regime's conspiracies and wickedness".

Earlier this week, Iran said Israeli airstrikes in Syria had killed two IRGC officers and vowed revenge.

"Any repetition of attacks by Israel will be met with a harsh, decisive, and destructive response," the IRGC said a statement Sunday.

