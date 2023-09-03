KDP MP expresses concerns over Sinjar's readiness for Iraq's local elections

Shafaq News / Mahma Khalil, the Yazidi MP representing the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), voiced concerns on Sunday regarding the state of readiness in the Sinjar district for the upcoming local elections in Iraq, scheduled for December this year.

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani had set December 18, 2023, as the date for provincial council elections amid disputes involving several political blocs, including the Al Sudani-led Al-Furatain bloc.

Speaking to Shafaq News Agency, Khalil emphasized that "Sinjar remains influenced by external parties, militias, and regional agendas, leading to unprepared electoral conditions. Nevertheless, the 2021 general elections yielded positive results, with the KDP garnering the majority of votes in the district. This was attributed to the KDP's approach, aimed at restoring stability, fostering peaceful coexistence, and implementing the Sinjar Agreement, which remains the primary solution to the district's challenges."

Khalil described Sinjar as "a gateway to stability in Nineveh, despite enduring deep wounds. It awaits transformative solutions that demand dedication and sacrifices to counter those who manipulate democratic principles for their partisan interests."

Regarding the KDP's prospects in Sinjar during the local elections, he affirmed, "We anticipate securing prominent positions, as proven by previous electoral successes in Nineveh and the KDP's triumph in the 2021 parliamentary elections."

Khalil further stated, "Certain forces harbor concerns about the elections in Kirkuk and Nineveh, having infringed upon the KDP's political and constitutional rights. Nevertheless, we are committed to participating in the elections as a demonstration of our loyalty to our supporters and our commitment to fulfilling promises made to them."

Various politically diverse groups, representing both ethnic and sectarian communities, will compete for 21 seats allocated to Nineveh Governorate, following a 50% reduction in local councils.

During the 2021 parliamentary elections, the KDP faced restrictions in campaigning in Sinjar. However, preliminary results for the Iraqi Parliament elections revealed that the party secured all three seats designated for the district, prevailing over candidates from the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) and groups affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).

Sinjar, situated 120 kilometers west of Mosul, is a predominantly Yazidi-populated disputed area between the federal government of Iraq and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) under the Iraqi constitution. Presently, it falls within the jurisdiction of Nineveh Governorate.

Sinjar was seized by ISIS militants on August 3, 2014, and subsequently liberated on November 13, 2015, by Peshmerga forces.