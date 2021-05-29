KDP: KRG delegation to visit Baghdad tomorrow 

Shafaq News/ MP of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) said on Saturday that a delegation of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) will visit Baghdad to settle the issues of salary arrears and the implementation of the 2021 Federal Budget law.

MP Shirwan al-Dubardani said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency, "a delegation of the KRG will visit Baghdad tomorrow, Sunday, to discuss the issue of the salaries and the Region's entitlements with officials in the Federal government."

"KRG's ministerial delegation will discuss with the Ministry of Finance the failure to implement the provisions of the Federal Budget law and the delay of sending the entitlements of the Kurdistan Region."

"We hope the issue gets settled soon to disburse the salaries of the Peshmerga and public servants."