KDP Delegation Presents Positive Outcomes of Coordination Framework Meeting in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) delegation shared the outcomes of its meeting with leaders of the Coordination Framework.

On Monday, the Shiite Coordination Framework (CF) held its regular session, gathering at Hadi Al-Amiri's office, leader of the Al-Fateh Alliance.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shia'a Al-Sudani was present at the meeting alongside a delegation representing the Kurdistan Democratic Party.

Pshtiwan Sadiq, a prominent KDP leader, said in a press conference that the discussion focused on underscoring the constitutional rights of the Kurdistan Region, in particular to oil revenues and employee salaries. He emphasized that these crucial matters should remain detached from any conditionalities, especially given the Kurdistan Region's fulfillment of its obligations to the federal government.

Sadiq stated, "Prior agreements were reached with Baghdad – the first involving the political parties constituting this government, and the second brokered between the Kurdish Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, and the Iraqi Prime Minister, Muhammad Shia'a al-Sudani."

Sadiq affirmed the KDP's commitment to the principles of dialogue and federalism, asserting that the meeting yielded positive outcomes. He announced that discussions would persist through the evening, and additional political parties would participate.