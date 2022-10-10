Report

KDP: Baghdad failed to implement Sinjar agreement

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-10-10T11:52:15+0000
Shafaq News / MP of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, Mahma Khalil, criticized the performance of Mustafa al-Kadhimi's government on Monday.

Khalil said in a press conference he held today in the Parliament building, "Sinjar's situation is miserable, and al-Kadhimi's government has failed to implement the Sinjar agreement."

The agreement stipulated hiring 2500 individuals from Sinjar to become security members and replace the current "outlaw" forces in the district.

"We will sue the government for not implementing the agreement", he said, noting, "it's a shame that it (the government) is watching the displaced living in tents and terrible conditions, with no services or security."

Khalil added, "the Kurdistan Workers party is illegitimately running Sinjar, which is totally rejected by the residents."

He concluded, "We, MPs of the Kurdistan Democratic Party representing Sinjar and the Kurdistan Regional government are trying to implement the agreement. However, we are not able to do so due to obstacles made up by the Kurdistan Workers party and its supporters in Sinjar."

