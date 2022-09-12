KDP, Al-Siyada: we would never be against the Sadrist Movement

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Al-Siyada Alliance confirmed that they would not accept forming a government without the leader of the Sadrist movement Muqtada al-Sadr’s acceptance.

Informed sources told Shafaq News Agency, "our position does not mean we are against the Sadrist movement; we informed the Coordination Framework that we will not accept to form any government if the leader of the Sadrist Movement Muqtada al-Sadr would not approve it"

"The Kurdistan Democratic Party and the Al-Siyada revealed that they would work to bring the two parties together, and if they failed, they would not be with the Framework against the Sadrist.

Despite the efforts of the two main Shiite poles, the Sadrist Movement and the Coordination Framework (CF), to avoid a civil war, Iraq has reached a dangerous turn, and things may become out of control.

While local and regional calls for calm and dialogue continue, political figures still refuse any foreign intervention, hoping to reach an internal solution to the current crisis.

The current political deadlock is considered one of the most extended crises in the modern Iraqi regime since the Iraqi lawmakers failed to elect a new president of the republic and form a new government.

Two entitlements of no concern to the leader of the Sadrist movement Muqtada al-Sadr, who recently called for dissolving the new Parliament and holding early elections despite winning the highest number of parliamentary seats in the October 2021 elections.

In contrast, the Framework continues to push for resuming the Parliament sessions and forming a government headed by Muhammad Shi’aa al-Sudani, a candidate unacceptable by Al-Sadr. Therefore, the Sadrist supporters organized demonstrations and sit-ins in and around the parliament building.

Hours later, supporters of Iran-backed groups opposed to Sadr rallied on the edge of the fortified Green Zone.

Then, the Caretaker Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, invited the rival political parties to meet to seek a solution to the political deadlock as disputes escalated.

Iraqi President Barham Salih, Parliament Speaker Mohammed Al-Halbousi, Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Iraq Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, and leaders of Iraqi factions met and discussed political deadlock in the country.

Al-Sadr did not attend the meeting.

A statement issued by Al-Kadhimi's office said that the participants "expressed their commitment to finding a solution to all crises through dialogue to preserve the unity of Iraq, the security and stability of its people."

Faced with this cold reality, the Iraqis have only to wait to find out their fate, which is in the hands of the political class.