Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Judiciary to summon former minister who pledged allegiance to a political figure

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-08-21T09:12:01+0000
Judiciary to summon former minister who pledged allegiance to a political figure

Shafaq News/ Al-Karkh's Court will consider the legal measures against a former minister who pledged allegiance to a political figure, Iraq's Supreme Judicial Council said on Sunday.

Iraqi blogger Ali Saleh posted footage of former Minister of Industry Saleh al-Jubouri swearing to dedicate his mandate to serve the views of the head of his bloc back then, Ahmed al-Jubouri.

In the footage, the member of Adel Abdul-Mahdi's cabinet was seen putting his hand on the Muslim holy book, Quran; a ritual that implies a serious commitment to the pledge.

The Supreme Judicial Council said in a statement that the court has proceeded with the legal measures to summon the former minister for investigations.

Adel Abdul-Mahdi was in charge of the government formed after the parliamentary election of 2018.

related

Iraqi Judiciary: no evidence proved Musleh’s involvement in Al-Wazni’s assassination

Date: 2021-06-09 15:27:48
Iraqi Judiciary: no evidence proved Musleh’s involvement in Al-Wazni’s assassination

Two-year prison sentences against the Director-General of the Tax Authority

Date: 2021-11-11 10:26:01
Two-year prison sentences against the Director-General of the Tax Authority

Al-Sadr discloses "accurate information" about "political pressure" exerted on judiciary

Date: 2022-02-24 15:44:47
Al-Sadr discloses "accurate information" about "political pressure" exerted on judiciary