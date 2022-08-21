Judiciary to summon former minister who pledged allegiance to a political figure

Shafaq News/ Al-Karkh's Court will consider the legal measures against a former minister who pledged allegiance to a political figure, Iraq's Supreme Judicial Council said on Sunday.

Iraqi blogger Ali Saleh posted footage of former Minister of Industry Saleh al-Jubouri swearing to dedicate his mandate to serve the views of the head of his bloc back then, Ahmed al-Jubouri.

In the footage, the member of Adel Abdul-Mahdi's cabinet was seen putting his hand on the Muslim holy book, Quran; a ritual that implies a serious commitment to the pledge.

The Supreme Judicial Council said in a statement that the court has proceeded with the legal measures to summon the former minister for investigations.

Adel Abdul-Mahdi was in charge of the government formed after the parliamentary election of 2018.