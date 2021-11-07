Judiciary to form a Commission to investigate the violent incidents on Friday

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Judiciary will form a commission to look into the violent incidents that took place on Friday in conjunction with the demonstrations protesting the Iraqi parliamentary election results.

The Chair of the Supreme Judicial Council, Judge Faiq Zeidan, said that the commission will include the head and Deputy head of al-Rusafa Court of Appeal, the magistrate of the Central Investigation Court, and a representative of the Public Prosecutor's office.

The statement called the citizens who inflicted damages from Saturday's events to file their complaints at al-Rusafa Court and the Investigation Commission formed by the Iraqi Prime Minister to share the results of its investigation with the Judicial Commission.

Supporters of Iran-aligned paramilitary groups which have grown their power in parliament and government in recent years have protested the results of the October election.

Demonstrations by their supporters turned violent last Friday when protestors pelted police with stones near the Green Zone, injuring several officers.

The police responded with tear gas and live gunfire, killing at least one demonstrator and wounding hundreds, according to security and hospital sources in Baghdad.

Independent analysts say the election results reflected anger towards the Iran-backed armed groups, which are widely accused of involvement in the killing of nearly 600 protesters who took the street in separate, anti-government demonstrations in 2019.