Judiciary sentences three senior officials in a state bank to imprisonment for embezzlement 

Shafaq News/ Three senior officials in the state-owned "al-Rafidain" Bank were sentenced to three years in prison each for charges related to corruption.

A judicial source told Shafaq News agency that al-Karkh's Criminal Court for corruption cases sentenced the defendants Bahaa Abdul Hadi, Afrah Muhammad Abed Ali who served as the Director-general of the bank, and Walaa Abdul Jawad Hussein who served as the head of credit cards department, for three years in prison each pursuant to Articles 316, 47, 48, 49 of the Penal code no.11 of 1969 (amended).

Moreover, the court's ruling obliges the indictees to return the embezzled funds, amounting to 13,173,696,096 dinars.

The source added that the Judicial Commission was instructed to resume the investigations into the losses inflicted by the bank from the partnership contract with Keycard between 2013 and 2019.