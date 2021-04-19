Judiciary sentences a "Corrupt" Iraqi official for imprisonment

Shafaq News/ The Court of Integrity sentenced a member of Babel's dissolved provincial council to one year in prison over corruption charges.

A source told Shafaq News Agency, "al-Hillah Court for Integrity pronounced a one-year imprisonment ruling in the first instance against the member of the dissolved provincial council of Babel, Ali Jasem al-Sultani."

Today's ruling is among many against high-level officials since the start of the unrest, triggered by dire economic conditions and anger against a ruling class seen as pillaging the state's resources and driving it into crisis.