Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Judiciary sentences a "Corrupt" Iraqi official for imprisonment

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-04-19T10:35:59+0000
Judiciary sentences a "Corrupt" Iraqi official for imprisonment

Shafaq News/ The Court of Integrity sentenced a member of Babel's dissolved provincial council to one year in prison over corruption charges.

A source told Shafaq News Agency, "al-Hillah Court for Integrity pronounced a one-year imprisonment ruling in the first instance against the member of the dissolved provincial council of Babel, Ali Jasem al-Sultani."

Today's ruling is among many against high-level officials since the start of the unrest, triggered by dire economic conditions and anger against a ruling class seen as pillaging the state's resources and driving it into crisis.

related

Iraqi judiciary investigates corruption files in the Sunni Endowment office

Date: 2020-12-17 12:09:01
Iraqi judiciary investigates corruption files in the Sunni Endowment office

Judiciary seeks to have twenty MP's immunity lifted

Date: 2021-04-19 09:43:08
Judiciary seeks to have twenty MP's immunity lifted