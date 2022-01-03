Report

Date: 2022-01-03T10:42:08+0000
Judiciary ratifies statements of thirteen security members involved in Jableh Massacre

Shafaq News/ The court of al-Hillah ratified the statements of thirteen accused persons involved in the killing of an entire family in al-Rashayed area in Babel, south of Iraq.

The media office of the Supreme Judicial Council said in a statement earlier today, Monday, said that the judge heard the statements of nine officers, three security members, and the informant who delivered the intel.

"The incident took place based on false information delivered by the nephew of the victim. He claimed that the victim is sheltering two terrorists wanted in accordance with Article 4/Terrorism."

"Four arrest warrants were also issued and the investigations are underway," the statement said, "but the preliminary information indicates that the incident is criminal."

