Judiciary issues arrest warrant against Saladin's former governor

Shafaq News/ Iraq's federal commission of integrity on Monday said that an arrest warrant has been issued against a former governor of Saladin for deliberately inflicting damage to the state's interests.
The former governor, according to a statement by the commission, spent 3,839,745,000 Iraqi dinars to purchase vehicles equipped with fogging systems for disease vector control.
Instead of equipping the Healthcare facilities with these devices, the governor offered them to hospital administrators for personal use, the statement said.
Moreover, the commission's investigations showed that the contracts the governor signed to purchase the systems were marred with many irregularities.
"The contract was not concluded via the state-owned company for marketing drugs and medical appliances (Kimadia), which is exclusively designated to buy those systems. The contract also lacks economic viability," the statement said.
The arrest warrant, according to the statement, was issued in accordance with Article 331 of Iraq's penal code no. 111 of 1969.