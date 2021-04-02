Report

Judge who sentenced Saddam Hussein to death passes away for COVID-19

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-04-02T15:06:20+0000
Shafaq News / A source reported that the judge who sentenced Saddam Hussein to death, passed away today for COVID-19.

The source told Shafaq News agency, "Judge Muhammad Al-Araibi died today in a hospital in Erbil."

Al-Oraibi, born in 1969 in Baghdad, was appointed as an investigative judge at the Iraqi High Criminal Court in the trial of former President Saddam Hussein and his regime, on August 1, 2004.

He presided over the second body in the Iraqi High Criminal Court on September 20, 2006. It examined al-Anfal cases, the suppression of the popular uprising, Friday prayers, the bombing of Halabja and the elimination of religious parties.

