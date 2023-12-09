Judge of Iraqi Federal CoI initiates collaboration with US Justice Department against corruption

Shafaq News / The Head of the Iraqi Federal Integrity Commission (CoI) Judge Hayder Hanoon, handed over a file to the American side on Saturday containing legal assistance requests, a list of suspects, and convicted individuals residing within US territories, sought by the Iraqi side.

This occurred during his meeting with integrity experts at the US Department of Justice, where both sides discussed forming joint committees to study the files through shared experts from the Commission and the American side in mutual cases. Following this study, if the committee is convinced of the defendant's guilt in the case, it will be referred to the judiciary.

Judge Hanoon expressed optimism about concluding a memorandum of understanding with the US Department of Justice to exchange information and expertise, reinforce documentation, and collaborate technically to prevent and combat corruption. This includes enhancing experiences and conducting training courses at the Iraqi Academy for Combating Corruption for members of Iraqi oversight bodies and corresponding bodies in neighboring countries.

The integrity experts at the US Department of Justice acknowledged the severity of corruption within Iraqi state institutions, recognizing its impact on security, economy, and public service provision. They expressed readiness to collaborate with the Foreign Ministry to finalize the draft memorandum with the Iraqi side, aiming to provide support, exchange expertise, and affirming their country's cooperation to help Iraq recover smuggled funds.