Journalists organize a demonstration in Samarra

Shafaq News/ A group of Journalists organized a demonstration in Samarra, Saladin, today, Wednesday.
The assembly demanded expediting the land granting process promised by the government to journalists.
A demonstrator told Shafaq News Agency correspondent, "We call on the three presidencies and Saladin governorate to do justice and hold accountable those responsible for delaying land titling in Samarra."
The journalists confirmed that Samarra Municipality has enough land to cover all the city journalists, but the process is halted for unknown motives.