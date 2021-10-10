Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Journalists doubt the elections' integrity in al-Anbar

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-10-10T19:38:35+0000
Journalists doubt the elections' integrity in al-Anbar

Shafaq News/ A security source in Kirkuk reported that the death toll from ISIS attack on an electoral center in the southwest of the province has increased.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that an officer was killed and two policemen were injured.

Earlier today, a security source in Kirkuk reported that a policeman was wounded in an ISIS attack on a polling station, southwest of the governorate.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that ISIS snipers attacked al-Khartoum school, which is an electoral center in Al-Rashad district, southwest of Kirkuk.

The attack resulted in the injury of a member of the Al-Rashad police station, after which a force from the Federal Police went to address the source of the shooting, the source said, noting that all equipment was safely handed over to the Electoral Commission.

related

Five terrorists arrested in three Iraqi governorates

Date: 2021-05-07 19:17:33
Five terrorists arrested in three Iraqi governorates

Joint forces arrest a terrorist, seize equipment in Al-Anbar and Kirkuk

Date: 2021-08-21 19:09:35
Joint forces arrest a terrorist, seize equipment in Al-Anbar and Kirkuk

Three terrorists in the custody of Security forces in al-Anbar

Date: 2021-02-10 11:26:50
Three terrorists in the custody of Security forces in al-Anbar

Engineering graduates stage a demonstration in Kirkuk demanding jobs

Date: 2021-06-20 08:31:04
Engineering graduates stage a demonstration in Kirkuk demanding jobs

Iraqi forces destroy a booby-trapped house between Diyala and Kirkuk

Date: 2021-01-15 19:32:02
Iraqi forces destroy a booby-trapped house between Diyala and Kirkuk

The intelligence agency seizes 30 explosive devices in al-Anbar

Date: 2021-06-06 13:30:55
The intelligence agency seizes 30 explosive devices in al-Anbar

Two ISIS terrorists arrested in an air-drop operation in Kirkuk

Date: 2020-11-15 12:32:01
Two ISIS terrorists arrested in an air-drop operation in Kirkuk

One killed and another injured in an armed attack in Kirkuk

Date: 2021-05-13 08:03:17
One killed and another injured in an armed attack in Kirkuk