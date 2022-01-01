Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Journalistic Freedom Observatory denounces the assault against journalists covering New Year's Eve in Kirkuk

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-01T16:20:44+0000
Journalistic Freedom Observatory denounces the assault against journalists covering New Year's Eve in Kirkuk

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Observatory for Press Freedom on Saturday denounced the security forces' assault against reporters covering the New Year's Eve celebrations in Kirkuk.

"Security forces in Kirkuk assaulted NRT reporter, Diyar Mohammad, while covering the celebrations of the 2021 new year's eve and destroyed his phone," information by the Journalistic Freedom Observatory and the Journalists Support Group in Kirkuk revealed, "when a group of media persons and journalists expressed their discontent to Kirkuk's Emergency Police, they were assaulted and insulted."

The Observatory demanded the authorities to carry out a transparent and swift investigation into the circumstances of the incident, hold the perpetrators accountable, and compensate them for the damages.

The statement of the Observatory expressed concerns over the increasing frequency of assaults against journalists and media persons, calling the security forces to respect the journalism work, right to reach out the sources, and cover incidents that take place in the country.

related

PMF destroys ISIS tunnels in Kirkuk

Date: 2021-03-04 09:39:15
PMF destroys ISIS tunnels in Kirkuk

Iraqi authorities arrest an ISIS leader in Kirkuk

Date: 2020-12-27 09:13:21
Iraqi authorities arrest an ISIS leader in Kirkuk

ISIS kills an Iraqi soldier in Kirkuk

Date: 2021-08-06 20:15:32
ISIS kills an Iraqi soldier in Kirkuk

Terrorist cell members are arrested in Kirkuk, statement says

Date: 2021-05-31 10:12:05
Terrorist cell members are arrested in Kirkuk, statement says

ISIS does not have the ability to return to Kirkuk, Iraqi MP says

Date: 2020-12-04 17:49:24
ISIS does not have the ability to return to Kirkuk, Iraqi MP says

An ISIS “Mufti” is arrested in Kirkuk

Date: 2020-09-09 08:19:05
An ISIS “Mufti” is arrested in Kirkuk

Iraqi voters turn out in large numbers in different governorates

Date: 2021-10-08 12:20:09
Iraqi voters turn out in large numbers in different governorates

ISIS fighters kill an Iraqi official, wound five others in Kirkuk

Date: 2021-04-30 06:38:13
ISIS fighters kill an Iraqi official, wound five others in Kirkuk