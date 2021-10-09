Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Journalist disappears in Baghdad amid hints about an abduction

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-10-09T12:02:58+0000
Journalist disappears in Baghdad amid hints about an abduction

Shafaq News/ A group of Iraqi journalists called on the security authorities to disclose the fate of their colleague Ali Abdul-Zahra who disappeared two days ago downtown the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, in mysterious circumstances.

A press release of al-Nahar Foundation for Culture and Media said, "we demand the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces to disclose the fate of the director of Sama News Agency, Journalist Ali Abdul-Zahra, who disappeared amid mysterious circumstances last Thursday."

The chief of the Foundation, Hasan Jomaa, expressed concerns over the "mystery" of Abdul-Zahra's disappearance.

Sources close to Abdul-Zahra said that his mobile phones were last seen online at 10 pm on Thursday. He was last spotted in al-Karrada area on his way to his residence in the Sadr city.

No trace has been found to Abdul-Zahra in hospitals and police stations, they said, security authorities were informed and they pledged to start an investigation into the incident.

related

Ministry of Justice comments on a fire in Baghdad prison

Date: 2019-09-09 11:01:56
Ministry of Justice comments on a fire in Baghdad prison

Iraq Civil Aviation Authority clarifies: no closure of airspace in the coming days

Date: 2021-08-25 12:14:32
Iraq Civil Aviation Authority clarifies: no closure of airspace in the coming days

Source: Baghdad closes most of its entrances

Date: 2020-03-15 13:01:32
Source: Baghdad closes most of its entrances

ISIS monitors the shrine of Imam al-Kadhim in Baghdad, prepares to launch an attack, Intelligence says

Date: 2021-05-01 20:42:37
ISIS monitors the shrine of Imam al-Kadhim in Baghdad, prepares to launch an attack, Intelligence says

Activist stabbed by Unkown armed men in Baghdad

Date: 2020-12-11 14:52:20
Activist stabbed by Unkown armed men in Baghdad

Iraq deported 57 foreign nationals in January 2021

Date: 2021-02-02 09:42:54
Iraq deported 57 foreign nationals in January 2021

Iraq sets a new Covid-19 record.. 21 fatalities and 781 new confirmed cases

Date: 2020-06-03 19:07:25
Iraq sets a new Covid-19 record.. 21 fatalities and 781 new confirmed cases

Iraq’s National Intelligence Service mourns its officer

Date: 2021-06-07 13:00:05
Iraq’s National Intelligence Service mourns its officer