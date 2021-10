Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Journalist Freedom Observatory said in a statement that journalist Basem Al-Zaak, who works for the Paris-based Kol Al-Arab News Agency, disappeared two days ago in Baghdad.

The observatory added that Al-Zaak was talking to a reporter on the phone, before the call suddenly ended. They tried repeatedly to contact the journalist, but his phone was switched off.

Also, on the second day of the incident, his family said that al-Zaak went for media coverage and did not return.