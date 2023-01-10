Jordanian parliament speaker arrives in Baghdad Iraq News Ahmed al-Safadi 2023-01-10T17:24:41.000000Z Share font Enable Reading Mode A- A A+ Shafaq News/ Jordan's Parliament Speaker Ahmed al-Safadi arrived in the Iraqi capital city, Baghdad, earlier today, Tuesday. Upon his disembarkment on the tarmacs of Baghdad's international airport, he was welcomed by his Iraqi counterpart, Mohammad al-Halboosi, a statement issued by the latter's bureau said. On November 3, 2022, Jordanian lawmakers unanimously voted for al-Safadi as speaker of the country's legislative body.