Jordanian Prime Minister Arrives in Baghdad for Basra-Aqaba Pipeline Talks

Shafaq News/ Jordanian Prime Minister Bisher al-Khasawneh arrived in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, earlier today, Monday, for high-level talks.

Earlier today, a source told Shafaq News Agency that Prime Minister al-Khasawneh is slated to meet with his Iraqi counterpart, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, during his visit.

"The discussions are expected to revolve around the potential completion of the Basra-Aqaba pipeline project, along with various economic and security files pertaining to border control and drug trafficking issues," the source said.

The Jordanian premier is also scheduled to confer with the President of Iraq, the Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, and a slew of political leaders during his stay in Baghdad.